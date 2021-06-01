Lance Colston jailed for Maidstone head punch death
A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years and five months in prison for killing a man with a punch to the head, and assaulting another man.
Lance Colston launched an "an unprovoked and ferocious assault" on Jason Orwin, 55, Kent Police said.
The force was called to Bower Place, Maidstone, at 18:40 BST on 31 July 2020.
Colston was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, which the prosecution accepted.
Mr Orwin was with a friend when they noticed Colston and another man across the road appearing to behave in a drunken manner.
Mr Orwin's partner was nearby and, concerned for her safety, he warned her to be wary of the pair.
Colston overheard this exchange, crossed the road to confront Mr Orwin and punched him on the side of his head.
Mr Orwin he fell to the ground unconscious and was taken to a London hospital, but died from his head injury.
Colston also attacked Mr Orwin's friend, striking him with a milk bottle.
He was sentenced to five months for that assault, which he will serve concurrently with his manslaughter sentence.
Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber said: "Colston reacted with an entirely unprovoked and ferocious attack.
"He acted in an appalling manner and continued to assault others even after Mr Orwin had fallen to the ground.
"Colston showed no concern for the welfare of his victim whilst he was lying unconscious, and a family is now mourning their tragic loss."