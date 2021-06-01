Canterbury surge tests after Indian coronavirus variant outbreak
- Published
Surge testing is being carried out in Canterbury following an outbreak of an Indian variant of Covid-19.
Health officials have said the number of cases are low but have asked everyone without Covid symptoms living, working and studying in two postcode areas to get tested.
Mobile testing units have been set up in the CT1 and CT2 7 postcode areas.
Latest figures show Canterbury has 30 cases of the strain, compared with 1,354 in the Bolton hotspot.
In the UK, it is thought the Indian strain - known as B.1.617.2 - could be spreading more quickly than the Kent variant, which was responsible for the surge in cases over the winter.
A scientist advising the government has said there are signs the UK is in the early stages of a third wave of infections, with the Indian variant making up at least three quarters of cases.
Kent's interim director of public health, Dr Allison Duggal, said: "It's important to stress the number of cases of the B.1.617.2 variant of concern in the county are low - and that those identified to date have isolated appropriately, with their contacts traced and testing offered."
She said Public Health England and Canterbury City Council were taking a precautionary approach, to assess the situation and act quickly to tackle outbreaks before they spread.
Surge-testing involves testing people without symptoms to monitor, suppress and understand new variants.
Rachel Carnac, deputy leader of Canterbury City Council, said: "Whether you live, work or study in the affected postcodes, please do your bit and get tested to help us combat this virus at such a vital time."