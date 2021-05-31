Channel migrants crossings see 568 people reach UK
More than 500 migrants have crossed the Channel in four days, the Home Office has confirmed.
UK authorities dealt with 336 people in 19 boats on Friday and 144 in seven boats on Saturday.
A further 17 crossed in one boat on Sunday and 71 people set out in three boats on Monday, bringing the total to 568.
The government has said it is cracking down on the criminal gangs behind the crossings.
A Home Office spokesman said gangs were "putting profits before people's lives".
The department said more than 3,600 people had been prevented from crossing the Channel by French authorities so far this year.
Officials have secured more than 65 small-boat related prosecutions since the start of 2020, the Home Office added.
