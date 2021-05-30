Brexit lorry park 'ruins night sky' for Kent residents
Floodlights at a Brexit lorry park in Kent have "destroyed" the night sky, residents say.
The site near Ashford, Kent, was built to cope with extra customs checks after Britain left the European Union.
Linda Arthur, who lives in nearby Mersham, said it was like "living next to Gatwick Airport".
The Department for Transport said it had commissioned a "detailed lighting survey" and was working to develop a plan to reduce the disturbance.
The 66-acre Sevington inland border facility, close to the M20, operates through the night, providing customs checks for hauliers entering or leaving the UK by ferry at Dover or Hoylhead, or by Eurotunnel from Folkestone.
Mrs Arthur said she lived in a "beautiful area", which had been a "quiet country village until this happened to us".
"We have lost our dark night sky," she added.
Geoffrey Fletcher said the lights had a "terrific impact" on the area.
"When the sun goes down and the lights switch on, one really can't imagine unless you see it, the glow in the night sky."
"I live about a mile away and the whole of the western night sky for us is destroyed," he said.
The Department for Transport said it had already "acted to minimise disturbance by turning off the lights in one of the most public sections", and would share an action plan with residents once the lighting survey is complete.