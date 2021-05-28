E-scooters: Kent PCC calls on Grant Shapps to halt trials
- Published
Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner is calling on the government to halt electric scooter trials.
Matthew Scott has written to Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, warning that police are "in danger of losing control" as people flout e-scooter laws.
Trials are ongoing in 31 areas across England, including Canterbury, in Kent.
A Department of Transport spokesman said the scooters could help reduce carbon emissions.
According to the PCC's office, there are 7,500 rental scooters in use, and hundreds of incidents have been reported to local authorities.
Mr Scott said: "Inconsiderate riders are becoming a menace on our roads and pavements, ignoring the law and causing dangers for other road users.
"We're in danger of losing control of the issue and placing additional burdens on policing."
It is illegal for under 18s to use the scooters, and over 18s cannot use them on the roads or pavements outside of the trial areas.
However, Mr Scott said people are not following the rules and "there should be no more roll-outs until people understand the law".
Rental firm Bird, which runs the e-scooter trial in Canterbury, claim the vehicles are having a positive impact.
A spokesman said: "Bird uses location technology to limit where the scooters can go, and the speed at which they can travel.
"Any rider breaching local rules, or riding irresponsibly, will be banned from using our service."
A Department of Transport spokesman said "safety will always be our top priority".
He added: "E-scooters could help ease the burden on our transport network while creating a green legacy".