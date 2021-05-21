Julia James: Police seek dashcam footage in lead up to PCSO's murder
Police investigating the murder of PCSO Julia James are appealing for dashcam footage from the week before her death.
Ms James, 53, was found dead next to Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, after taking her dog for a walk on 27 April.
Since then officers have visited about 2,000 homes in the search for information, Kent Police Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said.
Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, has been charged with Ms James's murder.
The force is seeking footage captured in Aylesham between Tuesday 20 April and Tuesday 27 April by anyone travelling in Adisham Road, Dorman Avenue North, Cooting Road and Spinney Lane.
Mr Richards said: "Whilst a man has been charged, we still have a responsibility to complete all relevant lines of inquiry and encourage people to come forward with further information, no matter how small, which could still assist in this case."
Ms James, described as "fiercely loyal" by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog near her home.
Large numbers of police officers spent hours combing fields in the local area and appealing for witnesses.
Detectives also created a reconstruction of Ms James's last known movements, featuring her Jack Russell dog Toby and an actress wearing identical clothing.
Mr Richards said the reconstruction resulted in a number of additional calls and is now urging people to "consider whether they might have travelled along any of these streets in the week leading up to Julia's death".
Mr Richards said police were "extremely grateful" to the local community for their support throughout the investigation.
Mr Wheeler faces trial on 29 November.