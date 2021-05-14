Dartford: Man in court over 'gunshot' death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body with a suspected gunshot wound at a property.
Robert Williamson, 43, from Northfleet, was found at an address in Dartford Road, Dartford, at about 12:00 BST on Tuesday and declared dead at the scene.
David Hucker, 69, from Dartford Road, was arrested on the same afternoon and has been charged with murder.
He appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Kent Police said.
A police spokesman said: "[Mr Williamson] had sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
"Mr Hucker and the deceased were known to each other."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.