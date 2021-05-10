Julia James: Man charged with murder of PCSO
- Published
Police investigating the death of community support officer Julia James have charged a 21-year-old man with her murder.
Ms James, 53, was found dead on 27 April near Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, having suffered serious head injuries.
Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, was arrested at 21:30 BST on Friday.
He remains in custody and is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Ms James had worked for Kent Police since 2008, and her family said she was "fiercely loyal" and "loved with her whole heart".
She died from severe head injuries and had been walking her dog near her home at the time, police said.
