English Channel migrant crossings: Three boats land on Saturday

Published
image copyrightLeon Neal
image captionMore than 2,000 migrants have made the crossing by small boat since January

The Home Office said 49 people managed to cross the English Channel in three small boats on Saturday.

The groups were apprehended just after 08:00 BST.

It said 70 people in another three boats were prevented from making the crossing by French authorities on Friday and Saturday morning.

It brings the total number of people who have successfully crossed since the start of the year to 2,182, according to government figures.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are working closely with our partners in France to stop these unnecessary journeys and the ruthless criminal gangs behind them.

"As a result more than 2,500 people have been prevented from making the dangerous crossing so far this year, and we have also secured 65 small-boat-related prosecutions since the start of 2020."

