Man dies in light aircraft crash in Headcorn
A man has died in a light aircraft crash in a field in Kent, police have said.
The plane came down near Headcorn Aerodrome, between Ashford and Maidstone, just before 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the incident, Kent Police said.
