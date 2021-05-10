BBC News

Man dies in light aircraft crash in Headcorn

image captionThe crash happened close to Headorn Aerodrome in Kent

A man has died in a light aircraft crash in a field in Kent, police have said.

The plane came down near Headcorn Aerodrome, between Ashford and Maidstone, just before 16:30 GMT on Sunday.

Police attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the incident, Kent Police said.

