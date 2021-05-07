Tories win majority in Kent County Council elections
The Conservative Party is the majority party on Kent County Council, with 58 of the 80 results in so far.
Elections have been held across Britain in the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election.
In Kent, the Tories have won 44 seats so far, the council confirmed, with results from the remaining seats expected soon.
The leader of the Labour group, Dara Farrell, lost his seat in Ashford South to Conservative Dirk Ross.
England is electing 143 councils, 13 mayors and 35 police and crime commissioners.
A total of 80 councillors from 71 electoral divisions will be elected to Kent County Council.
Councillors are also being elected to borough councils in Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells, with results expected later.
At the count in Detling, Martin Cox, leader of Maidstone Borough Council, described it as "an election like no other".
He said he expected the political make-up of the council to stay the same as he revealed they "knocked on doors" in just two wards as they did not want to put people at risk.
Votes have also been cast for the role of Kent Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), although that result is not expected until Monday.