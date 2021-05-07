Julia James: Image issued in PCSO murder case
- Published
Police investigating the murder of PCSO Julia James have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
Ms James, 53, was found on 27 April near woodland in Snowdown, Kent, having suffered serious head injuries.
A Kent Police spokesman said the man was understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday 28 April.
Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "'We firmly believe he has information that could help this investigation and we urge him to come forward."
A post-mortem examination found Ms James died from blunt force trauma and an inquest has been opened and adjourned.
Mr Richards said: "We are also appealing to the public or anyone who knows this individual to please come forward with his details.
"Perhaps he lives near you, perhaps you work with him or perhaps he visits your local shop to buy food.
"Please get in touch and help us find the answers Julia's family deserve."
A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case.