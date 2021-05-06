Julia James: £10,000 reward in hunt for PCSO's killer
A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the conviction of PCSO Julia James' killer.
The 53-year-old was found on 27 April in Akholt Wood in Snowdown, Kent, where she had taken her dog Toby for a walk.
Charity Crimestoppers appealed for people to come forward anonymously, adding: "All we want is information, however small, that might help find those behind this murder."
Meanwhile, police have broadened the search area away from the crime scene.
Mick Duthie, of Crimestoppers, said that anonymous information could help to "have the person behind Julia's murder face up to the consequences of their violent actions" and "may even prevent someone else from coming to harm".
