PCSO Julia James: New image of murdered PCSO released
A picture of a murdered PCSO in the clothes she was wearing on the day she was killed has been released by police.
Julia James, 53, was found in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April.
Kent Police asked anyone who was in an area between Spinney Lane to the north, Aylesham Road to the east, Holt Street to the south and Pond Lane to the west to come forward.
No motives or suspects have been identified so far, police said.
A Kent Police spokesman said: "The image shows Julia walking her Jack Russell Toby while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark coloured Wellington-style brown boots.
"It is the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on Tuesday 27th April 2021. She had been working at home that day before taking a walk towards Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown."