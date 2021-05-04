Willesborough house explosion: Trapped residents rescued
Police have rescued "a number of people" after they were trapped in their homes following an explosion.
Images posted online show the front of a house in Mill View, Willesborough, Kent, totally destroyed in the blast.
Fire crews are continuing to battle the blaze after they were called just before 08:00 BST, and police said they are "working to establish if anyone else is unaccounted for".
People are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.
Four fire crews and South East Coast Ambulance Service are at the site, and gas engineers have also been called.
Chantel Weller in Osborne Road, adjacent to the road where the explosion occurred, said: "We all felt our houses shake along this road. The whole house shook, and it felt like something had blown into the side of it.
"It wasn't very loud but it was a strange feeling.
"People said they thought it might be a gas explosion, and it looks like the houses have been evacuated
"The whole area is cordoned off.".
