BBC News

Julia James murder: PCSO's uncle in plea to 'find monster'

Published
image copyrightKM Group
image captionJulia James had been working with victims of domestic abuse

The uncle of murdered PCSO Julia James has appealed on social media for help to find the "monster" who killed her.

Michael Turnbull wrote that he had loved her since the day she was born.

His niece was found with significant head injuries in woodland near Dover on Tuesday. Police are yet to make any arrests.

As the investigation enters its sixth day, it emerged the National Crime Agency was providing specialist support to Kent Police.

Officers continued combing woodland near Aylesham over the weekend and mourners - including her colleagues from the Kent force - continued to lay floral tributes in the village.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionTeams of officers have continued searching the woodland over the weekend

On Facebook, Mr Turnbull urged the public to share his post and said: "Julia has been taken from us by some worthless, cowardly excuse for a human being for no other reason than his own sense of self gratification to justify what he did, leaving behind a family full of broken hearts and sadness.

"Please share this and let us find this monster before he can cause more grief to another family."

He said his niece - a daughter, mother and grandmother - was funny, kind and caring, had always seen the good in people and most of all had been "full of love".

image copyrightPA Media
image captionMourners have continued laying floral tributes, including Ms James's colleagues from the force

Ms James's body was found in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, a few hundred yards from her house, after she had taken her dog for a walk.

She had been working from home that day and was not in uniform.

A post-mortem examination found she died from blunt force trauma, but police have not commented on any potential weapon and have not said if there were signs of a struggle.

image copyrightKent Police
image captionJulia James' uncle said his niece had always seen the good in people

Ms James, 53, joined Kent Police in 2008 and had been working with domestic abuse victims while based in Canterbury.

At a press conference on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards declined to rule out Ms James may have been killed by a stranger, someone she came across during her work, someone trying to steal her dog, or as part of a sexual assault.

Officers said they were considering "all possible" motives.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionOn one floral tribute, Ms James's family wrote "no words can express our sadness"

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.