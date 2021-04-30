Julia James: Community officer died from significant head injuries
A serving police community support officer whose body was found in woodland died from "significant head injuries", police said.
The body of Julia James, 53, was found in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, on Tuesday.
Kent Police's deputy chief constable, Tim Smith, said hundreds of officers were working on the case but no motive or suspects had been identified.
He said it was possible she could have been attacked by a stranger.
Confirming a murder investigation was under way, Mr Smith told BBC Radio Kent: "We've got hundreds of officers working on that investigation while we try to establish exactly what happened to Julia, and more importantly who did this to Julia and why.
"We are working very hard to identify a motive and we're working very hard to identify who may have committed this. We don't have any clear suspects at this time."
He said Ms James had died from "significant head injuries".
"We just don't know why this has happened," he said.
Ms James's nephew Karl James told 5 News, his aunt was "just a lovely person".
He said: "Obviously it's been a real shock. I work away, but my wife is here - heavily pregnant - and with young kids, so she's on edge at the moment too.
"So I've come home and just waiting for answers - that's the worst bit really."
Detectives have appealed for anybody who was in the area on Monday or Tuesday to come forward.
Police have been carrying out searches of woodland and nearby fields, and Ms James's home was cordoned off.
Dover MP Natalie Elphicke praised Ms James and urged the public to be vigilant.
On Twitter she said: "Julia James was a popular pillar of our community.
"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Kent Police have advised local people to be vigilant. It is important to follow that advice".
