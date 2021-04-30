Pippa Knight: Judge rules doctors can withdraw care
A High Court judge has given doctors permission to end the life of a brain-damaged six-year-old girl at the centre of a long-running treatment fight.
Mr Justice Poole approved the withdrawal of treatment from Pippa Knight, who is in a vegetative state.
Pippa's mother, Paula Parfitt, 41, from Strood in Kent, wanted her to be treated at home on a portable ventilator.
She had launched a series of legal challenges.
Pippa began suffering seizures at the age of 20 months and was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy.
Mr Justice Poole had ruled in January that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment and allow Pippa to die.
He concluded that Pippa was being burdened by treatment but getting no benefit, and said ending life-support was in her best interests.
'Heart-rending'
Ms Parfitt challenged the decision, but failed to persuade judges in the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights to overturn Mr Justice Poole's ruling.
Hospital bosses responsible for Pippa's care returned to court late on Thursday to ask for approval for a plan to withdraw treatment.
Mr Justice Poole, who described the case as "heart-rending", said there should be no further delay.