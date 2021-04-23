Train catches fire near Dunton Green station
- Published
An engineering train caught fire near a railway station, blocking the line and disrupting travel.
At its height six fire engines were on the scene, close to Dunton Green station in the Sevenoaks area, a Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.
Network Rail tweeted that both lines between Sevenoaks and Orpington have been blocked, and warned that it "could take most of the morning to clear".
There were no reported injuries and the cause is being investigated.
People in the area have been told they can now open windows and doors, after being advised earlier to keep them closed due to a smoke plume.
The fire was reported at about 05:15 BST and was brought under control at about 07:45, the fire service said.
Southeastern Railway is running a bus replacement service and diverting some trains via other stations.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.