Gravesend man charged with trying to kill police officer
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was attacked in Gravesend.
It follows an incident on Wednesday when an officer suffered a stab wound to his arm, Kent Police said.
Kuran Gill, 30, of Sun Marsh Way, Gravesend, is accused of attacking the officer with a knife.
Mr Gill, who has also been charged with drugs offences and acquiring criminal property, is due to appear before Medway Magistrates' Court later.
