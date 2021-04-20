Tony Hudgell plans 100-step charity walk on prosthetic legs
A six-year-old boy who had both legs amputated will attempt to walk 100 steps unaided in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.
Tony Hudgell, from Kings Hill, in Kent, needed the surgery because of abuse by his birth parents when he was a baby.
In June last year he raised £1.5m by walking 10km in 30 days on crutches.
Tony's latest fundraising effort will take place over the May Bank Holiday weekend, which would have been Captain Tom's 101st birthday.
"Tony's walking has come on," said his adoptive mother Paula Hudgell.
"He's just started to take some independent steps. Only four or five at a time, but he wanted to set a challenge."
The money will go to the Evelina Children's Hospital in London, which has cared for Tony since he was a baby.
Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Michail Kokkinakis said: "Tony's a role model, an inspiration to his peers.
"You just have to believe in your dream, go out there and set a challenging target and go for it, anything is possible".
Tony's fundraising was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April.
Paula said: "There isn't a day goes by that Tony doesn't mention Captain Tom and it's nice that Tony can carry that legacy on as well.
"We get messages all the time, saying 'I just wanted to give up and I haven't now, all because of your little boy.'"