Lydd crash: Police seek six people seen on grass verge
Police investigating the deaths of a woman and two men in a crash are keen to speak to six people who were standing on a grass verge nearby.
The collision between a black Dacia Duster and a white BMW happened at about 18:20 BST last Sunday on the B2075 Romney Road in Lydd, Kent,
The Dacia driver and two male BMW passengers died at the scene.
Kent Police said it was particularly keen to hear from six people stood on a grass verge north of Lydd Golf Club.
They were positioned "just a few hundred metres" away from the crash site.
The force also wants to speak to anyone who was walking along Romney Road between 18:00 and 18:30 BST that day and anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that might help.
The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, was airlifted to a London hospital where he continues to receive treatment for serious injuries.