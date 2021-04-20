Channel crossings: 113 migrants make journey in seven boats
Seven boats with 113 migrants on board crossed the English Channel on Monday.
It brings the total number of migrants who have so far made the cross-Channel journey in 2021 to more than 1,500.
The Home Office said the French authorities prevented four crossings, involving an estimated 72 people.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "More than 2,000 people have been prevented from making dangerous crossings so far this year thanks to close work with France."
It also claimed to have secured "more than 60" small boat related prosecutions since the start of 2020.
Meanwhile, the government has encouraged people to contribute to a consultation on its New Plan for Immigration.
It said: "Our New Plan for Immigration will break the business model of people smugglers who put lives at risk by facilitating dangerous journeys into the UK and overhaul our broken asylum system."
