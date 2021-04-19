Harry Richford: East Kent NHS Trust pleads guilty over baby death
- Published
An NHS trust has admitted failing to provide safe care and treatment for a mother and her baby boy, who died seven days after an emergency delivery.
Harry Richford was born at Margate's Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in 2017.
Lawyers for the East Kent Hospitals Trust pleaded guilty to the charge at Folkestone Magistrates Court.
The trust said it had made "significant changes" and would "do everything we can to learn from this tragedy".
In a statement, the Richford family said it welcomed the guilty plea as it would "avoid all the awful details having to be replayed in public once more".
The prosecution by the Care Quality Commission followed an inquest in 2020, which found Harry's death was wholly avoidable and contributed to by neglect.
The family said the rate of neonatal deaths and still births at the trust had both fallen since 2020.
"This proves that with the right level of focus, leadership and attention, babies' lives can be saved," the family said.
"Harry's life and our sacrifice has made a significant difference here in East Kent and it must be maintained."
The trust admitted one count of failing to provide safe care and treatment to Harry and his mother Sarah Richford, resulting in avoidable harm.
It will be sentenced on 18 June.
District Judge Justin Barron explained to the family "this can only be dealt with by way of a fine," adding: "I do have an unlimited fine available to me."
Chief executive Susan Acott said: "We are deeply sorry that we failed Harry, Sarah and the Richford family and apologise unreservedly for our failures in their care."