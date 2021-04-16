Manhunt as Patrick Dandas escapes Margate police station
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man escaped from custody.
Patrick Dandas fled from Margate police station, in Kent, at about 12:30 BST on Thursday.
He had been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary on Wednesday, and is also wanted over an alleged assault of an emergency worker in Northdown Road, Cliftonville.
Officers said the 26-year-old, from Thanet, has links to Cliftonville and Ramsgate.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should urgently call 999 quoting Kent 15-538.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.