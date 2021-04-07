M25 crash: Lorry suspended from bridge over A2
A lorry has crashed through barriers of a motorway and been left overhanging the side of a bridge.
The M25 has been closed anti-clockwise at junction 2 south of Dartford, Kent, and the A2 is shut in both directions as a result.
Highways England said a "complex recovery and repair operation" was under way and the roads would be closed for some time.
Kent Police said the driver was not seriously injured.
There are delays to traffic on the M25 from junction 4 on the anti-clockwise carriageway, and over the QEII bridge on the clockwise carriageway.
