Charlie Pallett: World War Two veteran raises thousands for charity
- Published
A World War Two veteran who is celebrating his 100th birthday has raised more than £27,000 after recording a wartime song.
Charlie Pallett, from Maidstone in Kent, has recorded Keep Right On To The End Of The Road for Help For Heroes.
The song was played from a billboard in Leicester Square to mark his birthday.
The message was flanked by a photo of him as a young man as well as an image of him holding his birthday card from the Queen.
A video of the great-great-grandfather singing the song wearing his medals has been viewed thousands of times online.
Mr Pallett, who is registered blind and wears two hearing aids, has previously said he wanted to "raise money for the lads, the guys I was with in the war".
The billboard in London's Leicester Square quotes Mr Pallett: "Instead of presents, please donate to Help for Heroes because as a veteran, it's a very special charity to me."
Mr Pallett told BBC Breakfast he and his comrades used to sing the song when heading back to their billets after marching and training.
Born in Derbyshire, Mr Pallett's family moved to Burnley, Lancashire, when he was a baby.
During the war he served as a driver and later as a dispatch rider, and it was while he was stationed in Maidstone he met his future wife, Madge, and they married in 1943.
They lived most of their married life in Maidstone, before she died in June 2019 at the age of 95.
Asked how he would be celebrating his birthday, Mr Pallett said: "First of all, I think I might have a brandy and ginger", adding with a laugh: "If I empty the bottle too early I might pass out, you never know."
