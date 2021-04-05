Beachy Head base jumper injured in leap from cliff
A base jumper has been injured after leaping from Beachy Head, a towering cliff which reaches a height of 162m (530ft).
Rescue crews scrambled at about 09:30 BST on Sunday to the East Sussex beauty spot, where thrill-seekers have previously been injured.
An RNLI crew went ashore to help a Coastguard helicopter paramedic who was winched down to the base jumper.
The extent of the casualty's injuries are unclear.
The base jumper was airlifted to a park in East Brighton before being transferred to a hospital in the city.
Meanwhile, two men who parachuted 60m (200ft) off a rock arch have been branded "idiotic and irresponsible".
The men were seen climbing up Durdle Door on the Dorset coast and jumping off at around 10:30 BST on Sunday.
James Weld who runs the estate where the arch is located said their actions endangered lives by encouraging others.