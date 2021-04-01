Thanet: 'Undesirable' beach behaviour targeted with fines
A council has launched a crackdown on 'undesirable' beach behaviour ahead of what it expects will be a busy summer.
Thanet District Council approved a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for the area's coastline, which gives officers the power to issue £100 fines.
It comes after beaches in the Kent district were packed last summer.
The new rules will see people fined for behaviour including littering, drinking alcohol, having bonfires and holding events without permission.
Gavin Waite, the council's director for communities, said: "We anticipate an even busier summer than in 2020 and this new beaches and coast PSPO is part of our extensive preparations to help ensure residents and visitors respect, protect and enjoy our coastline.
"We listened to the concerns of our residents last year and have come up with a consistent and balanced approach to tackling anti-social behaviour and other undesirable activities."
New signs detailing the restrictions are being erected along the coastline, and a dedicated enforcement officer has been deployed for the coast, as well as a greater dog warden presence.
The crackdown will also see the council fining people for irresponsible jet ski usage for the first time.
Parking or driving on the promenades and beaches is banned, and there are time restrictions on cycling, horse riding and beach bonfires.
Encampments, preaching, lectures, music and entertainment or sporting events require prior permission to be granted by the council.
The PSPO replaces all previous beach byelaws, and the council hopes will make it easier for people to understand and follow the rules.
It will be in place for the next three years.