Buckmore Park: Hamilton's early karting circuit may close
- Published
A karting track where Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button started out may close down.
Buckmore Park in Chatham, Kent, was struggling before the Covid-19 pandemic saw it close for more than six months.
Owners submitted an application to Tonbridge & Malling Borough Council to allow the circuit to rent out its unused overflow car park to bring in more income, but it was rejected.
Director Rich Martell said that was the "last hope" to improve business.
The proposal, to rent out the car park for open storage use, demolish a building and erect a perimeter fence was refused in part due to the "proliferation of materials, clutter and associated paraphernalia being stored in the open, increased lighting and significant intensification in activity".
Mr Martell said: "The combination of three lockdowns, not qualifying for the initial government financial support, and the simple fact of a changing market, meant this application was effectively our last hope to save the business.
"The irony is that the planners have undermined their own policy of supporting community facilities for recreation, leisure and culture by blocking our ability to generate much needed revenue from an unused car park."
'Hugely disappointing'
He said planners had failed to understand how the business works.
Mr Martell said none of the issues raised were insurmountable so the rejection was "hugely disappointing".
The circuit's owners - who feel their application should have been heard at a planning committee in front of councillors - are now considering whether to appeal the decision, or close and sell the site.
Tonbridge & Malling Borough Council has been contacted for a comment.