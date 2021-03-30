Easter egg warning after Chatham chihuahua's choc horror
Pet owners are being warned to take extra care with their chocolates this Easter after a chihuahua nearly died.
Two-year-old Bailey sniffed out a milk chocolate egg hidden under a pillow in his home in Chatham, Kent.
The tasty human treat contains a chemical called theobromine which is toxic to dogs.
Bailey's owner, Tracy, 39, noticed he was acting strangely and then discovered torn up foil with the chocolate all gone.
She said: "He became really lethargic and just wasn't himself.
"Soon after I found torn-up Easter egg foil with all the chocolate gone, so I knew he needed to be seen urgently."
The mother-of-five rang vet charity PDSA after the incident last year, and was told to bring Bailey straight in.
'Out of reach'
She said: "I'm very careful with chocolate as I know it's poisonous for dogs but my seven-year-old son had hidden an egg under a pillow thinking Bailey wouldn't be able to find it."
The chihuahua was given emergency treatment to induce vomiting.
PDSA senior vet Soo Ming Teoh said: "We estimated Bailey had eaten about half an egg, which is an extremely dangerous amount for a dog of his very small size, therefore we knew he was at risk of serious disturbances to his heart rhythm or even seizures.
"He needed close monitoring and intravenous fluid support due to an increased heart rate."
But after a few hours of treatment, Bailey was allowed home with instructions to monitor him overnight.
Tracy said: "Thankfully he is back to his usual self now and we're keeping chocolate well out of reach so we don't have to go through this scary experience again."