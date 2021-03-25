Covid: Kent NHS bosses preparing for third wave in June
- Published
Poor adherence to social distancing could see a third coronavirus wave in Kent in June, NHS papers have revealed.
Figures from clinical commissioners will go before a hospital trust board on Thursday as health bosses make plans for the summer.
Modelling said Covid patients could take up 50 to 100 beds at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS (MTW) by June - similar to the first wave last April.
Health commissioners have been approached for comment.
Papers for a MTW NHS board meeting on Thursday said: "Current forecasts have a 'reasonably optimistic' scenario peaking at a Covid positive occupancy of 50-100 over the summer.
"Poorer adherence to social distancing brings it up to 100-150, and does so sooner."
The document outlined a "worst-case scenario" resulting from a 10% reduction in vaccine efficacy, either due to poor uptake, supply problems or more resistant mutations.
"This small reduction sees occupancy back in the 150-200 levels," it said.
In the first wave, the trust had nearly 100 Covid patients, but this increased to 334 by January in the second wave as the country faced the impact of the new, more transmissible Kent variant.
A graph set out three scenarios - optimistic, based on lockdown relaxations and continued vaccination, a mid-range forecast that took into account poorer adherence to social distancing, and a pessimistic projection that included a 10% reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine.
The document stated: "Actual admissions are currently tracking below the forecast generated by the most optimistic scenario.
"However, the scenarios are extremely sensitive to public behaviour and the effectiveness of the vaccine, so it would not take much to change this."