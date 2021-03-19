Pippa Knight: Mother loses appeal to keep daughter alive
- Published
A girl with brain damage who is in a vegetative state should be allowed to die, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
Doctors treating Pippa Knight at London's Evelina Children's Hospital said life-support treatment should end.
The five-year-old's mother, Paula Parfitt, 41, wanted doctors to allow her to be treated at home on a portable ventilator.
Three Court of Appeal judges upheld the ruling made by a High Court judge in January.
Pippa became ill when she was 20-months-old and was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy.
Mr Justice Poole, who took evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in December, ruled in January life-support treatment should end and Pippa should be allowed to die.
Appeal Court judges Lady Justice King, Lord Justice Baker and Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing heard the case in February and have upheld the earlier High Court decision.
Lord Justice Baker said in a written ruling: "I am entirely satisfied that the judge was entitled to conclude and declare that it was lawful and in Pippa's best interests that life-sustaining treatment be withdrawn for the reasons he gave in his judgment."
The other two appeal judges said they agreed.
Earlier this month Ms Parfitt, of Strood, Kent, was able to go outside the hospital with her daughter attached to a portable ventilator.
She said a similar arrangement might make it possible for Pippa to live at home.
"A more modern ventilator which I would have at home would be even better and offer Pippa even more movement and help her even more," Ms Parfitt said.
Vikram Sachdeva QC, who is leading Ms Parfitt's legal team, told the Appeal Court judges Pippa would not live for a long time, possibly months, and she wanted her daughter to die at home.