Pug stolen from Kent found 65 miles away in Bexleyheath
- Published
A missing pug which was grabbed and stolen during a daily walk has been found 65 miles from home and reunited with her owner.
Ann Cowlard, 72, had been walking 11-year-old Dora near their home in Lydd, Kent, on 24 February.
A man wearing a face mask started talking to Mrs Cowlard before detaching Dora's lead and running off with her.
Dora was found in a park in Bexleyheath in south-east London on March 7, and taken to a police station, police said.
A Met Police spokesman said: "Officers from the station took the dog to a local vets to be checked over and scanned for any details.
"The scans showed that the dog was indeed Dora. She was 65 miles from her home."
Following Dora's theft, TV presenter Paul O'Grady posted on Instagram saying dog theft was "one of the lowest crimes".
Mrs Cowlard, who has a lung condition, said she had suffered a mini stoke after the theft, which she believed was brought on by "the stress and the heartbreak".