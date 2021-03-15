Edenbridge pub 'structurally at risk' after car crash
A 16th century pub has been left "structurally at risk" after it was hit by a car, the landlord said.
Brickwork was left strewn along the road outside the Old Eden in Edenbridge, Kent, after the crash at about 21:30 GMT on Sunday.
Publican Roger Bell said a Land Rover Discovery had been driven to a nearby car park and set on fire.
He said the pavement outside the pub had been closed because the front of the building could collapse.
Mr Bell said he hoped repairs could be completed before pubs reopen indoors in May, but said works "can take a little bit of time" because the building is Grade II listed.
The crash caused a "significant" amount of damage, he said, adding: "It's actually taken all the brick work away and exposed the really old 16th century woodwork behind it."
"It's a shame. It's a historic building and we need to sort it out."
Mr Bell said it would not affect plans to reopen the pub's garden on 12 April, when lockdown restrictions are due to ease.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of two vehicles on fire in Mill Hill shortly before 22:00.
It said no-one was injured and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Kent Police have been contacted for comment.