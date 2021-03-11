BBC News

Dogs stolen in Staplehurst burglary recovered

Published
image copyrightKent Police
image captionThe dogs were found unharmed in the back of a vehicle

Six dogs stolen in a burglary were recovered by police within 20 minutes of the alarm being raised.

The dogs, who were mainly a mixture of bulldog breeds, had been taken from a house in Staplehurst, Kent, on 9 March.

Police were called at 20:35 GMT and arrived to find the dogs unharmed in the back of an unattended car, which had been stolen in London.

A search of the area with a police dog failed to find the burglars.

