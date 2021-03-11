Dogs stolen in Staplehurst burglary recovered
Six dogs stolen in a burglary were recovered by police within 20 minutes of the alarm being raised.
The dogs, who were mainly a mixture of bulldog breeds, had been taken from a house in Staplehurst, Kent, on 9 March.
Police were called at 20:35 GMT and arrived to find the dogs unharmed in the back of an unattended car, which had been stolen in London.
A search of the area with a police dog failed to find the burglars.
