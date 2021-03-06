Dozens of ferrets stolen from Harrietsham rescue centre
- Published
Dozens of ferrets have been stolen from an animal rescue centre.
About 30 animals were taken from the centre on Polhill Lane, Harrietsham, between 18:00 GMT on Wednesday and 12:00 on Thursday, a Kent Police spokesman said.
PC Jodie Rayfield said: 'We believe those responsible would have used several cages and a vehicle to transport the ferrets from the scene."
Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is being asked to contact police.
