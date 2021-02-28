Dymchurch: Digger used in failed bid to steal cash machine
A shop front was left with "significant damage" in a failed attempt to rip out a cash machine with a digger, police say.
The Tesco Express in Dymchurch, Kent, remained close on Sunday after the attempted robbery at about 02:15 GMT.
Officers are trying to trace a silver 4x4 and a flatbed Ford Transit van that were also at the scene.
The digger was believed to have been stolen from Dymchurch Beach about 30 minutes earlier, Kent Police said.
