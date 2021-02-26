Billy Monger completes 'epic' Comic Relief challenge
- Published
Racing driver Billy Monger has completed the final stage of a Comic Relief challenge by walking and cycling laps of his "home track" in Kent.
The 21-year-old, who had both legs amputated after a crash in 2017, covered 140 miles over four days by walking, cycling and kayaking.
He completed 18 laps of Brands Hatch on a bike and three on foot, crossing the finish line at about 20:00 GMT.
He said it was "hard to explain what it means to have been able to ride again".
Monger said he rode a bike for the first time since the crash about a month ago.
140 MILES. We made it 🏁 @comicrelief pic.twitter.com/IhQ3LFlEkT— billywhizz (@BillyMonger) February 26, 2021
Before starting his circuits of Brands Hatch, he said the "epic" challenge, which began with an 18-mile walk in the North East on Monday, had left him feeling "battered and bruised and sore".
On Thursday, Monger completed a 65-mile bike ride from Birmingham to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.
Television presenter Zoe Ball, who cycled 355 miles for Sport Relief in 2018, joined him at Brands Hatch before he finished with several laps on foot.
Bad weather had forced Monger to delay plans to kayak in the Lake District on Tuesday. He took to the water on Wednesday and covered 6.5 miles across Ullswater, joined by BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker for the closing stages.
Cycling up steep hills on Thursday had forced him to "to dig the deepest that I think I've ever had to," he said.
Thinking about the people who benefit from Comic Relief helped motivate him through the difficult moments, he added.
Before setting off on Friday, Monger, from Charlwood, in Surrey, said his experience at his "home track" Brands Hatch meant he knew just how hard the final stage would be.
"I know every inch of this place, so I know exactly how far I am going to have to go every single lap.
"I do know the racing line, so hopefully that might help me out," he told BBC Breakfast.