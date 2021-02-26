BBC News

Ashford man killed after fake notes used for drugs, court hears

image captionJaydon McFarlane was declared dead at the scene in Brookfield Road, Ashford

A teenager was stabbed to death after being involved in a drug deal using fake bank notes, a court has heard.

Jaydon McFarlane, 19, was found in Brookfield Road in Ashford, Kent, at about 12:30 GMT on 14 March 2020.

Maidstone Crown Court heard a dispute between him and one of the teenagers accused of his murder led to a disturbance in Ashford town centre.

Joseph Matimba and Osita Alagbaoso, both 18, deny murder.

The court heard from a teenage girl who described how she and Mr McFarlane used three fake £20 notes to buy cannabis from Mr Alagbaoso.

The pair later discovered they had only been given £30 worth of the drug in exchange for the counterfeit money.

She said she then received a text message from Mr Alagbaoso, saying: "I suppose you lot think you're funny - you're going to regret it - karma."

image captionThe two teenagers deny Mr McFarlane's murder

Asked by his defence barrister Mozammel Hussain QC if Mr McFarlane was "a violent man", the witness replied "no".

She said she was aware of an incident on 4 February 2020 which "caused the whole of Ashford town centre to be closed" when Mr McFarlane "chased three young men in broad daylight with a long knife".

Mr Alagbaoso, of Hoppers Way in Ashford, and Mr Matimba, of Bodiam Road in London, both deny murder.

A third defendant, Hassan Tejan, 25, of Crownfield Road, Ashford, denies perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.

