Ashford man killed after fake notes used for drugs, court hears
- Published
A teenager was stabbed to death after being involved in a drug deal using fake bank notes, a court has heard.
Jaydon McFarlane, 19, was found in Brookfield Road in Ashford, Kent, at about 12:30 GMT on 14 March 2020.
Maidstone Crown Court heard a dispute between him and one of the teenagers accused of his murder led to a disturbance in Ashford town centre.
Joseph Matimba and Osita Alagbaoso, both 18, deny murder.
The court heard from a teenage girl who described how she and Mr McFarlane used three fake £20 notes to buy cannabis from Mr Alagbaoso.
The pair later discovered they had only been given £30 worth of the drug in exchange for the counterfeit money.
She said she then received a text message from Mr Alagbaoso, saying: "I suppose you lot think you're funny - you're going to regret it - karma."
Asked by his defence barrister Mozammel Hussain QC if Mr McFarlane was "a violent man", the witness replied "no".
She said she was aware of an incident on 4 February 2020 which "caused the whole of Ashford town centre to be closed" when Mr McFarlane "chased three young men in broad daylight with a long knife".
Mr Alagbaoso, of Hoppers Way in Ashford, and Mr Matimba, of Bodiam Road in London, both deny murder.
A third defendant, Hassan Tejan, 25, of Crownfield Road, Ashford, denies perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.