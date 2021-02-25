BBC News

Piotr Lacheta: Two given life sentences for Dover cemetery murder

image copyrightKent Police
image captionJustin Burnett and Claire Lunn were both found with blood on their clothing

Two people have been given life sentences for the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in a cemetery.

Piotr Lacheta, 55, died in Cowgate Cemetery, Albany Place, Dover, Kent, on 1 October 2019, where he was living in a tent.

Justin Burnett, 38, and Claire Lunn, 48, were found guilty of murder at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.

The pair, both of no fixed address, were told they would serve a minimum term of 19 years in prison.

Mr Lacheta was in a relationship with Lunn at the time, Kent Police said.

'No explanation'

Police said Mr Lacheta's body had been found by a dog walker the following morning.

"He had suffered fatal injuries to his head, chest and neck before being dragged around 60ft [18m] away from Lunn's tent," a police spokesman said.

Investigators said the motive for the murder was unclear.

Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss said: "This was a brutal murder of a vulnerable man by two people who were both well known to him.

"The level of injuries suffered by the victim showed it was a sustained assault and neither defendant has since taken responsibility for or explained their actions, which had such fatal consequences."

