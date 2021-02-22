Channel crossings: Migrant boats with 49 people on board intercepted
Four small boats with 49 people on board have been intercepted as they crossed the English Channel, the Home Office has confirmed.
French authorities, meanwhile, stopped 126 migrants in eight boats from crossing, a government spokesman said.
Immigration minister Chris Philp said the French have stopped more than 70% of attempted crossings in 2021.
More than 8,438 people crossed the English Channel in about 635 boats in 2020.
About 311 people have made the crossing to the UK coast so far this year.
Mr Philp said: "Since the start of the year, through the joint operational and intelligence deployment shared by our two countries, the French authorities have prevented more than 70% of attempted Channel crossings.
"The government continues to undertake substantial measures to tackle this unacceptable problem of illegal migration.
"In January we introduced new rules which mean we can treat asylum claims as inadmissible if they have travelled through safe countries to get to the UK."