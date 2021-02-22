Piotr Lacheta: Two convicted of Dover cemetery murder
- Published
Two people have been convicted of murdering a homeless man whose body was found in a cemetery.
Piotr Lacheta, 55, died at the scene in Cowgate Cemetery, Albany Place, Dover, Kent, on 1 October 2019.
Justin Burnett, 38, and Claire Lunn, 48, were arrested nearby and found guilty of murder by a jury following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court.
Burnett and Lunn, both of no fixed address, are due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Investigators said the motive for the murder was unclear.
Mr Lacheta was living in a tent in Cowgate Cemetery at the time of the offence and was in a relationship with Lunn, Kent Police said.
'Brutal murder'
Shouting had been heard on the night before Mr Lacheta died, a police spokesman said.
"A dog walker found Mr Lacheta's body the following morning. He had suffered fatal injuries to his head, chest and neck before being dragged around 60ft [18m] away from Lunn's tent," he added.
Burnett and Lunn were found at the scene and both had blood on their clothing, he said.
Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss said: "These two defendants carried out the brutal murder of a vulnerable man who they both knew well.
"Their actions have shown them to be unpredictable, violent offenders."