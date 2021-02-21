Covid: Tests ease for France-bound hauliers
Hauliers who have spent less than 48 hours in the UK will no longer need a Covid test when returning to France, the Transport Secretary has said.
Grant Shapps tweeted "more flexibility" had been agreed for cross-Channel lorry drivers leaving the UK.
Operators will give drivers evidence of the time of their trip to the UK, which they will show on the return journey, updated guidance said.
Mr Shapps said the changes would come into effect from 23:00 GMT.
I've agreed more flexibility in testing for hauliers travelling from the UK to France 🚚. From 11pm tonight, Lorries returning to France from UK having spent less than 48hrs in the UK will NO LONGER require a Coronavirus test. See this + other changes: https://t.co/FUcQmhemzT— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 21, 2021
Previously, all lorry drivers had to show a negative coronavirus test to cross the border into France.
The requirement was brought in after the border closed in December amid an alert over the fast-spreading variant identified in Kent.
The border closed for 48 hours from 20 to 22 December and at one stage, about 5,000 lorries were waiting at Manston.
After the border reopened, test sites were set up across England and hauliers were urged to take Covid tests before arriving in Kent.
They were also required to obtain a Kent Access Permit as part of post-Brexit measures to ensure they had the correct documents for EU controls.
