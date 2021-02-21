BBC News

Covid: Tests ease for France-bound hauliers

image copyrightReuters
image captionPreviously, all drivers had to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to enter France

Hauliers who have spent less than 48 hours in the UK will no longer need a Covid test when returning to France, the Transport Secretary has said.

Grant Shapps tweeted "more flexibility" had been agreed for cross-Channel lorry drivers leaving the UK.

Operators will give drivers evidence of the time of their trip to the UK, which they will show on the return journey, updated guidance said.

Mr Shapps said the changes would come into effect from 23:00 GMT.

Previously, all lorry drivers had to show a negative coronavirus test to cross the border into France.

The requirement was brought in after the border closed in December amid an alert over the fast-spreading variant identified in Kent.

The border closed for 48 hours from 20 to 22 December and at one stage, about 5,000 lorries were waiting at Manston.

After the border reopened, test sites were set up across England and hauliers were urged to take Covid tests before arriving in Kent.

They were also required to obtain a Kent Access Permit as part of post-Brexit measures to ensure they had the correct documents for EU controls.

