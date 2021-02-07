Southeastern: Snow causes rail disruption into Monday
- Published
Several rail routes in Kent have been closed due to forecasts of heavy snow.
Rail operator Southeastern said routes through Dover, Maidstone, Medway and Tonbridge would be out of action on Sunday and Monday, as well as the line into Bromley.
The firm said replacement road transport would not be available.
In a tweet, published on Sunday, it said: "We strongly advise that you do not attempt to travel on our network today or tomorrow."
❗🌨️We strongly advise that you do not attempt to travel on our network today or tomorrow.— Southeastern (@Se_Railway) February 7, 2021
Given the severity of the forecast some routes are closed with no replacement transport is available.
⚠️Maidstone East line is closed Monday#SEWinter
More info: https://t.co/ZpE5nvON7X pic.twitter.com/VOEj6RCdmQ
The Met Office put out an Amber weather warning for heavy snow across most of Kent and parts of East Sussex until midday on Monday.
Elsewhere in the country, the snow caused a Covid-19 vaccination centre to close.