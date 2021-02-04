Napier Barracks: Journalist arrest raised in Commons
A plan outlining greater protection for journalists is soon to be published, the Culture Secretary has said.
Oliver Dowden was asked about the issue following the arrest of freelance photographer Andy Aitchison outside the controversial Napier Barracks in Kent.
Mr Aitchison was arrested at his home last Thursday after photographing a fake blood protest outside the barracks where asylum seekers are housed.
Police held him for seven hours and seized his phone and memory card.
In the Commons, Liverpool's Labour MP Kim Johnson had asked: "In light of the arrest of freelance photographer and NUJ member Andy Aitchison, following his reporting on a demonstration at Napier barracks in Kent, what steps is the minister taking to prevent undue interference with freedom of press to freely report on the conditions in which asylum seekers are held?"
Mr Dowden replied: "Freedom of expression is one of our cherished liberties that we have fought through and members of this house for generations have defended and I fully intend to continue to promote freedom of expression.
"As part of that we will be publishing the plan for the protection of journalists and that will be coming forward shortly."
The demo last Thursday followed repeated protests and calls from campaigners and politicians for the site to be closed following a Covid outbreak.
The next day, a disturbance broke out at the site and a building was set on fire.
Mr Aitchison, 46, of Folkestone, said police arrested him in his kitchen after his pictures, which were published on Getty, were used online.
He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on bail with the condition that he did not go near Napier Barracks.
Mr Aitchison has emphasised the protest he photographed was not connected to the fire that broke out the following day.
He said he was standing in the road outside the barracks when he took the photographs and it is not known who staged the protest.
Kent Police have confirmed a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and bailed until 22 February.