Folkestone dog walker and pet killed in car crash

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe man and his dog were killed at the junction of Helena Road and New Dover Road

An elderly dog walker was killed when he was struck by a car.

The 79-year-old was declared dead at the scene, at the junction of New Dover Road and Helena Road in Capel-le-Ferne, near Folkestone.

The dog was also killed in the crash, which happened at about 17:00 GMT on 3 February.

Police say the car involved was a black Nissan Qashqai, and are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.

