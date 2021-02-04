Folkestone dog walker and pet killed in car crash
An elderly dog walker was killed when he was struck by a car.
The 79-year-old was declared dead at the scene, at the junction of New Dover Road and Helena Road in Capel-le-Ferne, near Folkestone.
The dog was also killed in the crash, which happened at about 17:00 GMT on 3 February.
Police say the car involved was a black Nissan Qashqai, and are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
