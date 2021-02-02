Covid-19: Warning after 'huge rise' in virus scams
- Published
A man who was deceived by a Covid-19 email scam has warned others to be vigilant.
Robin Sainsbury, from Folkestone, entered his bank details into a fake website, believing he was booking his Covid vaccination.
He had received what looked to be an official NHS email asking for a £5 administration fee.
But the NHS has said it will never ask for bank details, and the vaccine is free.
Mr Sainsbury, aged 61, has now changed his bank details and said no money actually left his account, but he wants to warn others not to fall for the same trick.
"It shows how easy it is to prey on people at the moment," he said.
"I'd say to people to take their time and just spend five minutes reading through any emails or texts."
Mr Sainsbury has a medical condition that makes him particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, and said he felt so emotional at the thought of booking his vaccination that his "sense went flying out the window".
The NHS has warned people to be vigilant about fake invitations to Covid-19 vaccine centres and anyone who receives an email or text that they are unsure of is advised to check with their GP surgery.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge on the NHS.— NHS (@NHSuk) January 25, 2021
We will never ask for:
❌ your bank account or card details
❌ your pin or banking password
❌ copies of personal documents to prove your identity such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips. pic.twitter.com/fZtLhBAMCp
Clive Phillips, operations manager for Kent County Council Trading Standards, said Mr Sainsbury's case was "unfortunately a common story".
He added: "We have seen a huge rise in online Covid-related scams.
"The NHS or your GP surgery will never ask for financial information and they certainly will never charge for a vaccine that is free.
"If you are unsure if something is genuine then contact your local GP surgery, and if you have given financial information to one of these texts or emails don't panic, but you do need to contact your bank immediately."