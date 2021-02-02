Covid: South Africa variant testing areas 'make no sense'
Residents due to be tested for the South African coronavirus variant have questioned the decision to limit the scheme to just a few neighbourhoods.
Kits will be delivered to about 80,000 people in eight areas across Surrey, London, Kent, Hertfordshire, Southport and Walsall.
But some have called for testing to be more widespread.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the decision was based on advice from public health experts.
In all of the areas, random checks have found cases of the South African variant that could not be linked to international travel through contact tracing.
Sally Waker lives and works as a care manager in Woking, one of the areas of Surrey receiving the so-called "surge testing".
She said the decision to test some neighbourhoods and not others "makes no sense".
The target area, which covers part of the GU21 postcode, is "all residential", with many people likely to travel to the neighbouring GU22 area for groceries, work or exercise, she said.
"Why are they not testing all of Woking?" she asked.
Holly Henderson, from Maidstone in Kent, said she was "glad" tests were coming to the ME15 postcode area, adding: "I think it's necessary, but I think it does need to be done everywhere to be effective, surely."
Gary Cooke, a councillor who represents the town on Kent County Council, said testing would be focused in the east of the ME15 area, close to where the positive case was detected.
"If we find more cases in ME15, then presumably we are going to have to start widening that net," he said, calling for government to release more details of the next steps.
A DHSC spokeswoman said the decision on which areas to test was made in consultation with public health experts and local authorities.
Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to Public Health England, said the aim of the surge testing was to "eliminate the transmission between people".
Dr Hopkins said there was no evidence the South African variant caused more severe disease, adding that three vaccines tested so far had been effective "at a level greater than was set as the minimum standard by the WHO".
But, she said the variant has mutations which are "causing it perhaps to have the diminished effectiveness to the vaccine".
"We want to stop that spreading, because what we want to do is prevent viruses with mutations being able to acquire more mutations, which they will do over time."