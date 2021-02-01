BBC News

Man jailed over Greatstone beach lockdown party violence

image captionA gathering at Greatstone beach in August ended in violence

A man has been jailed for his involvement in a beach party that ended in violence.

The party for underprivileged London youth was held at Greatstone beach near New Romney, Kent, in August but more people than expected turned up.

Kallum Fevrier, 30, of Mostyn Road in Stockwell pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was jailed on 13 January.

He was sentenced to six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months at Canterbury Crown Court.

A count of actual bodily harm is to remain on file.

